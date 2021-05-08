Ghana: Doctor poisons colleague’s water with HIV blood

– Advertisement –





Police in Ghana are investigating a case involving the contamination of a medical doctor’s drinking water with HIV-infected blood.

The act is suspected to have been carried out by another doctor following a disagreement between the two.

Both doctors work at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Ghana’s a premier hospital, Korle Bu.

State-owned newspaper, the Daily Graphic reported that the medical doctor, accompanied by the lawyer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital filed a complaint at the police station regarding an attempt to poison his drinking water.

The medical doctor told the police that he was on a 24-hour duty with six other doctors at the Labour Ward One of the hospital.

At the end of the 24-hour shift, he allegedly returned to his consulting room and detected that his drinking water which he kept in a water bottle in the room was contaminated.

The doctor suspected that his water had been contaminated after he found a reddish substance which appeared like blood in the water.

Based on the doctor’s suspicion, the water in the bottle was clinically tested and it was found that the substance was blood.

When the blood was later tested, it came out positive for HIV.

The medical doctor told the police that he suspected one of his colleagues and gave his name to the police.

Source: Africafeeds.com