Ghana confirms outbreak of Marburg virus

Ghanaian health officials have confirmed the outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in the country.

Samples on these two cases had been taken to the Institut Pasteur in Senegal for further tests this month.

The cases were found in Ghana’s Ashanti Region with the person who had the suspected virus already reported dead.

The highly infectious disease was recorded in the same family. According to health officials in the West African nation 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases.

Ghana’s health service said in a statement that no new cases have been confirmed yet.

Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus.

These two cases would be the first recorded in the country and the second in West Africa.

Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads between humans through bodily fluids.

No vaccine or treatments are there for victims and those diagnosed with the virus are usually urged to drink alot of water.

In Africa, previous outbreaks have been reported in Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

The first ever Marburg outbreak was in Germany in 1967 where seven people died.

