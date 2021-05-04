You are here
Ghana: Angry citizens urge their government to #FixTheCountry

Ghanaians have been loud on social media demanding improved governance from their political leaders.

Many of them who are angry with their standard of living have been tweeting with the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

They want the government to fix the economy and provide basic essential social amenities which have been lacking across the country.

The hashtag #FixTheCountry has been trending since the start of the week after new taxes were announced resulting in increased fuel prices.

This seems to be a new campaign to put pressure on the government to deliver with similar outrage expressed on other social media platforms.

But it is yet to be seen how this anger will translate into action among citizens.

Source: Africafeeds.com

