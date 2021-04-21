Getting loans without repaying, Dating short men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

You don’t like short guys but WizKid is your celebrity crush. Yewande just say you can’t date me because I don’t have money. — Olaitan☺️🌹 (@_olaiitan_) April 21, 2021

Yewande, Please na!

2.

I need a bank that can give me a LOAN and then leave me ALONE. — 🦋🐝Whyte_Witch🀄️🃏 (@Emperor_Damy) April 21, 2021

You and everyone in this country…

3.

The irony of life…

4.

Lmao…

5.

if this pandemic ever ends, i don’t wanna see a single art piece/book/movie/song/poem about it — Shukii (@bisc00t) April 21, 2021

Lol… because, why???

6.

Wahala be like Lexus

7.

Lmao.

8.

Wahala for who hate work o

9.

lol

10.

Just because she is pregnant doesn’t mean she had sex , stop judging our sisters. 💔 — JayNaija Blogger (@Jaynaijadotcom) April 21, 2021

Expecting another Jesus?

Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.

Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya

Sourced From Nigerian Music