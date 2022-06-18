Gemini Season: Nigerian Celebrities That Are Gemini

By Oluwatomiwa Ogunniyi 18 June 2022 | 7:48 am Astrology is often regarded as nonsense, and it is considered as just a topic that girls gist over. However, it is highly scientific in contrast to whatever opinion you have perceived about it. This is the Gemini season because it typically runs from May 21 through June 21, and those with this sign are known…

Astrology is often regarded as nonsense, and it is considered as just a topic that girls gist over. However, it is highly scientific in contrast to whatever opinion you have perceived about it. This is the Gemini season because it typically runs from May 21 through June 21, and those with this sign are known for being curious and having a busy social life.

The Gemini sign is the most diverse of all the signs. Gemini celebrities have been described as expressive and flexible. Here are some Nigerian celebrities you didn’t know were Gemini.

Joeboy

A star under the Gemini sign is Joeboy. Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, born 21 May, is a singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after his hit single, “Baby”.

Ashley Okoli

Born May 26, Ashley Okoli is a model and stylist who is also an influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Sillet by Ash. She stands out because of her unique sense of style which is considered grungy and gothic.

Patoranking

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, born 27 May is better known by his stage name Patoranking. He is a reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. In February 2014, he released “Girlie O”, a single that put him in the limelight.

Cruel Santino

Born June 3, Osayaba Andrew Ize-Iyamu, better known by his stage name Cruel Santino, is an alternative singer-songwriter, rapper, creative director, filmmaker and music video director. He came into the music scene with a critically acclaimed studio album “Mandy & The Jungle”, which introduced the alté fashion and music into mainstream, with his track “Rapid Fire”.

Denrele Edun

Known for his unique fashion sense and personality, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele was born on 3 June. He is a television host, who has been recognized with many awards.

Pheelz

Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz is a record producer, singer and songwriter who has worked with several artists and musicians, such as Olamide and Tiwa Savage. In 2022, he had a hit with his song “Finesse”, a collaboration with Bnxn (formerly known as Buju). He was born on June 3.

Odunsi the Engine

Born Bowofoluwa Odunsi, Odunsi the Engine is a fast rising star of the alternative scene. He has created a global buzz around his synth-pop-meets-R&B music that smoothly infuses Afrobeats. He was born June 7.

Timini Egbuson

Timini is an actor born June 10 who started his acting career in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera Tinsel. At the 2020 AMVCA awards, Timini won the Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Elevator baby.

Tems

Born June 11, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is a singer, songwriter, record producer and one of the prominent female artistes in the Nigerian music scene. She rose to prominence when two of her songs reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021, her collaboration with Drake on the song “Fountains” from his album Certified Lover Boy, and the Wizkid single “Essence”; the latter of which reached the top ten following a remix with Justin Bieber, and earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Born 13 June, she is a Nigerian-American economist, fair trade leader, environmental sustainability advocate, human welfare champion, sustainable finance maven and global development expert. Since March 2021, Okonjo-Iweala has been serving as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. Remarkably, she is the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organisation as Director-General. She is also the first Nigerian woman to serve two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria.

Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe was born 14 June, known professionally as Ayra Starr, she is a singer, songwriter and model. After covering several songs by popular artists on Instagram, she posted her first original song on her page which brought her to the attention of Don Jazzy who later signed her. She is one of the nominees for the 2022 Headies Award for the Next Rated Category.

Odion Ighalo

Odion Jude Ighalo, born 16 June is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Saudi club Al Hilal and the Nigeria national team. Ighalo made his debut for the Nigeria national team in March 2015 against Uganda.

Charly Boy

Born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, 19 June, Charly Boy who is also known as CB or His Royal Punkness is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, television presenter, publisher and producer. He is one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions, most notably The Charly Boy Show.

