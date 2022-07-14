Gambia’s Alieu Touray takes over as ECOWAS commission president

– Advertisement –





There has been a change of management at the ECOWAS Commission as the tenure of the management led by Jean-Claude Kassi Brou came to an end after four years.

Brou handed over to a new management led by Dr. Omar Alieu Touray from The Gambia.

Touray’s tenure started on Wednesday July 13, 2022 and will now operate from the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Other statutory appointees heading ECOWAS Institutions have also assumed office effectively.

The new statutory appointees were named at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Ghana’s capital Accra on July 3, 2022.





They will serve for a period of four years.

ECOWAS has now abandoned the previous Fifteen-man Commission to a Seven-man Commission under the new management.

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Embalo has assumed the position of ECOWAS Chairman for the next one year.

He was elected at the Accra Summit to succeed Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who held the position for almost two years.







Source: Africafeeds.com