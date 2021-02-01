Gambia: President Barrow officially launches new political party

– Advertisement –





Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has officially launched his National People’s Party (NPP) as he presses on for his re-election bid this year.

The party was launched over the weekend as he pushed for support for his candidacy for the presidential election on December 4.

He told his supporters in Bakau that the NPP “is the party of all categories, based on the notion of true democratic and patriotic citizenship.”

A large crowd of delegates and supporters gathered at the Independence Stadium in Bakau amid the Coronavirus pandemic for him to address them.

President Adama Barrow last year registered the new political party with the country’s electoral commission.

– Advertisement –



The Gambia Independent Electoral Commission at the time announced that president Barrow meet all the requirements to register his new political party.

The party’s color is dark grey while the interim secretary general and party leader was Adama Barrow at the time of registration.

In 2019 President Barrow said he was convinced that Gambians wanted him to form his political party as pressure mounts on him to resign from the coalition party that brought him to power.

Barrow promised to step aside after three years should the coalition win the 2016 elections, but he is bent on continuing and further seeking re-election in this year’s election.

– Advertisement –





President Barrow came to power after he won the presidential election on December 1st 2016 against for President Yahya Jammeh.

He was backed by seven political parties through a coalition and promised to step down after a three year transitional period.

Two years ago Gambians staged a major protest to demand for president Barrow to honor the promise he made in 2016 and resign.

He has rejected those calls and vowed to complete his constitutional mandate of five years.

Source: Africafeeds.com