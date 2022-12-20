Gabriella Hutchinson, another victim of Asake concert crush is dead

Another victim of Asake Concert crush, Gabriella Hutchinson is dead.

News One reports that a 23-year-old female security guard, Gabriella Hutchinson, has lost her life following the injuries she sustained from the stampede at the music concert hosted by singer Asake in Brixton Academy, United Kingdom.

A report monitored on Daily Mail UK by News One Nigeria says that the victim, who was working as a contracted security provider at the concert, Gabriella Hutchinson died on Monday at the hospital four days after the incident on Thursday night.

This online news platform understands that Gabriella Hutchinson became the second victim who lost her life in the incident after 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police disclosed that a third woman, 21, who was still receiving treatment, was in critical condition.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said, “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Please, note that “Another Victim of Asake Concert Crush, Gabriella Hutchinson Is Dead” is a developing story, kindly check back for more details…

Sourced From Nigerian Music