Gabon: At least 2 die during protest against new covid-19 measures

At least two people died during protests in Libreville, Gabon against the government’s new anti-Covid-19 measures.

Wielding pots, pans, and plastic bottles since Wednesday, Gabonese have been coming out in their numbers to denounce what they call ‘’suicidal” measures adopted by the government to battle against the coronavirus.

But during the night of Thursday to Friday, the protest degenerated into chaos. And at least one protester was shot to death, while some sources say there were two of them.

In videos that have gone viral on social networks, remains of the victims can be seen surrounded by onlookers and relatives were seen weeping, our correspondent said.

The second victim sources said was identified as a student at the Omar Bongo University. Lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the victim who has not been named, reportedly died after being shot at in another neighborhood of Libreville.

‘’Last night, it was the second day of the protest. A protester was shot and I am here in the neighborhood of PK 11. Behind me, is where the police shot the young protestor according to witnesses’’, Correspondent Jean Rovys Dabany reports.

So far there has been no reaction from the government. President Ali Bongo convened a meeting with his council of ministers Friday and a reaction is expected from the government, he added.

The Central African nation has confirmed 13,107 coronavirus cases with 11,955 recoveries. As at this time, 75 fatalities have been recorded.

Sourced from Africanews