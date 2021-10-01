Fusion tunes light up London for K-Music Fest

London’s Festival of Korean Music, known as the K-Music Festival, which serves as a bridge for exchange and the promotion of traditional Korean music, is returning with live performances this fall.

This year marks the eighth anniversary of the festival, organized by the Korean Cultural Center UK, along with Serious, which also serves as the main organizer for the EFG London Jazz Festival.

A total of eight performances will be held across five different stages from Oct. 6 to Nov. 17, throughout the city of London and Norfolk county’s Norwich in southern England.

The festival will highlight a crossover of music genres from the east and the west, such as mixing Korean traditional music with contemporary jazz.

Fusion gugak band Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7), who was invited to the 2019 Worldwide Music Expo, will take part in the opening event on the evening of Oct. 6, at Kings Place, known as the cultural pulse of London’s Kings Cross.