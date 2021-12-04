Home | News | General | Funke Akindele & Eniola Badmus, Olamide & Phyno, 3 other Nigerian celebrity besties without breakup scandals

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a lot of celebrity besties who later had issues with each other or became more like enemies.

Fans have seen music groups disband and come back again, amazing record labels have split over issues that got into public discussions.

Some of the celebrity besties have remained intact and kept their relationship or friendship for many years giving their fans good vibes always.

Celebrity besties without breakup reports.

In this article legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigerian celebrity besties who have remained good friends for years without any scandal either online or offline.

1. Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus

The Nollywood actress duo of Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus are always a joy to watch as friends. They have showered their fans with a number of quality friendship goals over the years.

Eniola and Funke will throw funky shades at each other online and they have extended the bond to movies they featured in together.

Who wouldn’t love their alliance? Fans have never heard of any rumour of Eniola and Funke calling out each other in their over a decade friendship

2. Olamide and Phyno

Olamide and Phyno alliance is one of the amazing besties the Nigerian entertainment industry can boast of.

The music stars have not only thrilled their fans with great music collaborations, but they have also served friendship goals both online and offline.

Their friendship dates back to the days of Ghost Mode.

[embedded content]

3. Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna

If they ask any fan of Nollywood movies to mention their favourite male besties in the industry, many of them won’t think long before they mention Alex Ekubo and I K Ogbonna.

The handsome actors have served their fans with lovely friendship goals over the years and there have never been rumours of fights between them.

Watch one of their cruise catching videos below:

4. Olamide and Reminisce

Olamide sure knows how to keep friends for long, fans hardly hear of Olamide fights with any of the people he rolls with as friends.

His relationship with fellow indigenous rapper, Reminisce, has been one to envy among their peers, the duo have been together from the Coded Tunes days and they still maintain the friendship.

They have also had many hit songs together.

Watch local rapper with Olamide, Reminisce and Phyno below:

[embedded content]

Banky W and Tunde Demuren

Banky W and Toolz’s husband, Tunde Demuren, are another celebrity besties that their friendship has lasted so many years.

Fans have never heard of any Banky and Damuren issue.

Do you know of any other celebrity besties that have stayed for years without any issue? If yes mention their names in the comment section.

8 celebrities who have delved into comedy skits

Legit.ng earlier made an interesting list of celebrities that have delved into the flourishing comedy skits making.

The likes of billionaire Obi Cubana, music stars Don Jazzy, Banky W and Falz have made their appearances in comedy skits.

Fans sure love to see new unusual faces in the comedy skits.

