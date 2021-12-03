FULL LIST: Chike’s ‘Running To You’ named Nigeria’s most-viewed music video on YouTube for 2021

‘Running To You’, a collaborative song by Chike and Simi, has been named as Nigeria’s most-viewed music video on YouTube for 2021. YouTu…

‘Running To You’, a collaborative song by Chike and Simi,

has been named as Nigeria’s most-viewed music video on YouTube for 2021.

YouTube announced this on Wednesday in a statement showing

ranking of content on its platform for the outgoing year.

‘For You’, a song by Teni which featured Davido came second

in the category while ‘Essence’, Wizkid’s collaborative track with Tems, took

the third spot on the list.

The ranking takes into consideration five categories namely

top 10 creators, music videos, trending videos, breakout creators and shorts

creators on the platform.

HouseOfAjebo, Official Broda Shaggi and APATATV+ were listed

as top Nigerian content creators on the platform for 2021.

Below is the full list of the top 10 in each of the

categories:

Top trending music videos in Nigeria

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You) TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido WizKid – Essence ft. Tems WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun Davido – La La ft. Ckay Ruger – Bounce Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo Omah Lay – Understand

It should be noted that the above list is only based on

views garnered by the music videos in Nigeria — not the cumulative on YouTube

globally.

Top 10 Creators in Nigeria

HouseOfAjebo official BRODA SHAGGI APATATV+ BAKORI TV Lightweight Entertainment MR MACARONI TAAOOMA’S CABIN Saira Movies Yorubaplus BrainJotter Comedian

Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria

President Kuti Tetracycline and Septrin ABEBI Ete Before You Bury Me Nengi Bread Seller Selina Tested – (Episode 18 War is Coming) She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me Bury Me Season 1 This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020

Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria

HouseOfAjebo BrainJotter Comedian Oga Sabinus Zicsaloma De General NEPA BOYS KiekieTV Ling and Lamb Isbae U LordLamba

Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria

SwagBoyQ Rosey Lucci Daniel LaBelle Daniel LaBelle 2Slim Musiktv Nas Daily SeanDoesMagic Sunkkeysnoop Julius Dein Jeremy Lynch

Sourced From Nigerian Music