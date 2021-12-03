FULL LIST: Chike’s ‘Running To You’ named Nigeria’s most-viewed music video on YouTube for 2021
‘Running To You’, a collaborative song by Chike and Simi,
has been named as Nigeria’s most-viewed music video on YouTube for 2021.
YouTube announced this on Wednesday in a statement showing
ranking of content on its platform for the outgoing year.
‘For You’, a song by Teni which featured Davido came second
in the category while ‘Essence’, Wizkid’s collaborative track with Tems, took
the third spot on the list.
The ranking takes into consideration five categories namely
top 10 creators, music videos, trending videos, breakout creators and shorts
creators on the platform.
HouseOfAjebo, Official Broda Shaggi and APATATV+ were listed
as top Nigerian content creators on the platform for 2021.
Below is the full list of the top 10 in each of the
categories:
Top trending music videos in Nigeria
- Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)
- TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido
- WizKid – Essence ft. Tems
- WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy
- Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun
- Davido – La La ft. Ckay
- Ruger – Bounce
- Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley
- CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo
- Omah Lay – Understand
It should be noted that the above list is only based on
views garnered by the music videos in Nigeria — not the cumulative on YouTube
globally.
Top 10 Creators in Nigeria
- HouseOfAjebo
- official BRODA SHAGGI
- APATATV+
- BAKORI TV
- Lightweight Entertainment
- MR MACARONI
- TAAOOMA’S CABIN
- Saira Movies
- Yorubaplus
- BrainJotter Comedian
Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria
- President Kuti
- Tetracycline and Septrin
- ABEBI
- Ete
- Before You Bury Me
- Nengi Bread Seller
- Selina Tested – (Episode 18 War is Coming)
- She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me
- Bury Me Season 1
- This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020
Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria
- HouseOfAjebo
- BrainJotter Comedian
- Oga Sabinus
- Zicsaloma
- De General
- NEPA BOYS
- KiekieTV
- Ling and Lamb
- Isbae U
- LordLamba
Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria
- SwagBoyQ
- Rosey Lucci
- Daniel LaBelle
- 2Slim Musiktv
- Nas Daily
- SeanDoesMagic
- Sunkkeysnoop
- Julius Dein
- Jeremy Lynch