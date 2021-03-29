Fulani Herdsmen : I warned you about Buhari, Bishop David Oyedepo tells Nigerians

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide otherwise known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo on Sunday told his church members that he warned them about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyedepo said this during the Church’s Covenant Day of Divine Protection”

The Bishop was reacting to his criticism of the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom by a Fulani militia.

Oyedepo had in his condemnation of the attack lambasted the federal government for not arresting the perpetrators of the crime after a group identified as Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, owned up to the crime.

Oyedepo had said he, ‘smells a rat’ stating that Nigeria is not a Fulani republic and no tribe can ever claim ownership of the country.

Many had descbibed Oyedepo’s comments on the attack as unconstitutional.

But Oyedepo in reaction to the criticism on Sunday asked rhetorically whether the killings of people by suspected Fulani herdsmen constitutional.

He wondered why somebody who claimed responsibility for attacking innocent citizen and will still be walking on the streets free.

“That you can sleep in your house and close your eyes.

Somebody was saying that what Papa is saying is unconstitutional. Is the killing of these people constitutional.

Continuing, Oyedepo said he warned the people about the Buhari Presidency.

“But I warned You. I warned you by the Holy Spirit that the nation was making the costliest mistake.

“Now you are facing the music.”

