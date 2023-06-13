Fuel subsidy: Singer Joeboy introduces free buses for Lagos residents

As part of his plans to cushion the effect of the hike in the price of transportation and other commodities occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerian singer, Joeboy has introduced free Lagos buses to help Lagos residents get going.

Joeboy whose new body of work is entitled Body and Soul made the announcement via his Twitter page on Tuesday, describing it as his way of helping people for the next three days.

The buses which according to him will ply populated routes like Iyana Oworo- Lekki/Jakande, Unilag Gate/ Yaba, and Obanlende / Oshodi will be free and run between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.

Joeboy said the initiative was borne out of his genuine desire to help cushion the effect of the biting economic condition and observed that the fuel subsidy removal has been hard on people and it is only normal to help out.

While some people believe the move is a mere ploy to advertise his latest album as this gesture would further make the music go viral and get popular in Lagos and across the country, others simply believe it is a noble idea.

“I know the fuel subsidy p is hard on everyone right now so here’s my little way of helping. For the next 3 days, there will be FREE Body & Soul buses along the following routes between 8 am and 5 pm.

“Enjoy the ride, Love you guys❤️”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sourced From Nigerian Music