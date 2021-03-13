FROM THE FIELD: Avoiding unintended pregnancies in cash-strapped Malawi

Dorica Zuze has opted for a long term family planning method to avoid crowded health centres and the danger posed by COVID-19 ., by © UNFPA /Joseph Scott

In Disenti, a village in southern Malawi, mother of five Dorica Zuze is listening to health workers explain how to better protect herself from COVID-19. She is taking the virus seriously, but she’s also worried that her local health centre will no longer be able to provide family planning services.

Malawi has a weak health system, with a high number of patients for every doctor, and frequent drug shortages. The UN family planning agency, UNFPA, is helping to ensure that these services are maintained, implementing a six-year, $50 million programme focusing on young people in underserved rural communities.

Thanks to the programme, Ms. Zuze has been able to choose a contraceptive implant that will last three years. She, and many like her, can now focus on her future.

You can read the full story here.

UN Africa News