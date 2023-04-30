From Church to Stardom: The inspirational journey of singer, Kaysix Brown

By Perpetua Egesimba

Growing up in the South-South part of Nigeria, precisely Delta State, Emmanuel Ike Akpeki is one of the country’s youngsters doing wonders and melting heart with Afrobeat music.

As a teenager in a church musical group, Kaysix Brown found love in music, developed strong passion for it and nurtured his talent to become a fully bred artiste with huge potential to become a global star.

His style of music can easily be recognised as Afro-pop, a sub-genre of Afrobeat with distinct sound that blends with catchy melodies and lyrics that speaks from his heart while connecting to many minds.

Kicking-off his professional music journey in 2016, Kaysix brown has done a lot to prove himself worthy of a big spot in the ever-growing Nigerian music industry. His journey to stardom has produced with outstanding singles like; Local man, Cover Me, Higher to mention but few. These music projects beamed the light on Kaysix Brown’s talent.

Having performed at several events and concerts across Nigeria, Kaysix Brown’s loyal fanbase continues to grow as he makes music that not only provides entertainment value but also inspire listeners.

Meanwhile, Kaysix Brown is set to release another exciting new single to further solidify his position as one of the rising stars in Nigerian music industry. His forthcoming single titled “Pressure (Ti Wa)” features Rayson and set to be released on Friday 28th of April.

With his unique style, creative instinct and undeniable talent, Kaysix Brown is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the Nigerian music scene.

Sourced From Nigerian Music