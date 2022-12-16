Four people in ‘critical condition’ as 3,000 fans rush gates at Asake concert in Brixton
Four people are in “critical condition” after a large crowd attempted to gain entry into O2 Academy Brixton without tickets, the Metropolitan Police has revealed. Officers were alerted about the incident at 9.35pm last night. They were accompanied by emergency service personnel from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade.
A total of eight people were taken to hospital, four of whom remain in a critical condition.
LAS treated two other less seriously injured people at the scene.
However, while cordons remain in place, no arrests have yet been made.
Scotland Yard said: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.
“Four people are in a critical condition at hospital.
“Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”
JUST IN: M6 closed northbound as car transporter erupts into flames in Cheshire
In a subsequent update, Gold Commander Ade Adelekan added: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”
He continued: “I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.”
Explaining the decision to cancel the concert, an announcement informed revellers: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.
“You’ve got 3,000 people [who] have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show.”
As fans loudly booed, the message continued: “This is nothing to do with us.”
READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse warns under-pressure health workers have ‘had enough’
Separate footage showed fans clashing with police officers outside the 4,921-capacity arena.
The Met Police has started an “urgent investigation” which will be led by detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Unit.
Witnesses have been urged to call 101 with the reference code 6725/15Dec.
Those with video footage which may assist officers have been encouraged to contact @metcc on Twitter.