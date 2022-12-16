Four people in ‘critical condition’ as 3,000 fans rush gates at Asake concert in Brixton

Four people are in “critical condition” after a large crowd attempted to gain entry into O2 Academy Brixton without tickets, the Metropolitan Police has revealed. Officers were alerted about the incident at 9.35pm last night. They were accompanied by emergency service personnel from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade.

A total of eight people were taken to hospital, four of whom remain in a critical condition.

LAS treated two other less seriously injured people at the scene.

However, while cordons remain in place, no arrests have yet been made.

Scotland Yard said: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.

“Four people are in a critical condition at hospital.

“Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

JUST IN: M6 closed northbound as car transporter erupts into flames in Cheshire