Former partner of Ye, Julia Fox, opens LaQuan Smith’s fashion show

American fashion designer LaQuan Smith opened his New York Fashion Week show with a dedication to his late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, who passed away last month, and a minute of silence.

Held in one of the city’s oldest private clubs, the new collection brought sparkle and colour to the classic marble and wood-panelled interior.

“Well, I don’t want to give away too much but uh, you know, I played with a lot of shapes, I played with a lot of texture, there’s a lot of leather, a lot of shearlings, a lot of electrifying beadwork and paillettes. This collection is really just super, super provocative and very glamorous and very sexy”, said designer LaQuan Smith before the show.

The designer has built a reputation among New York’s A-list celebrities and has already dressed other artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kardashian West to name a few.

“I love LaQuan. He is so innovative, so creative and I’m just so excited to see what he’s gonna bring this season on the runway. He literally shuts it down every time”, said actress LaLa Anthony.

Another actress, Nicole Ari Parker, added “all of the things. He’s just magnificent. He’s so fresh and exciting and makes a woman feel spectacular so I’m really happy to be here tonight”.

Opening the runway show was Julia Fox, former partner of Ye, artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Sourced from Africanews