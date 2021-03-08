Football wrap: Osimhen scores, AL Sadd win Qatar Stars league

Victor Osimhen marked his return to Napoli’s side with a goal in their 3-1 home win against Bologna, in Sunday’s Serie A fixture. This is his first goal since 8th November.

In the Netherlands, Ajax is still top of the league thanks to its win against FC Groningue 3-1 with Ivorian international netting his 6th goal in 10 games this season.

PSV remains 2nd with an away win and this nice goal from the 18 years old British Nigerian striker Noni Madueke who has scored 7 goals so far this season.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, Al-Saad won the league this weekend for a record 15th time.

Algerian striker Bounedjah added his 20th goal to his collection. His goal opened the scoring for Al Sadd in the 34th minute.

Qatar international and Soudan born Youssef Abdel Razaq’s chip maDE it 2-0 for Al Sadd in the 51th minute.

Later, Rodrigo Tabata scores from long range for Al Sadd in the 90th +2 minutes to make it 3-0

Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd claimed the Qatar Stars League title with four games to spare and 13 points ahead of second-placed Al Duhail.

Al Sadd extended their QSL title record to 15 titles overall and earned Xavi his first league title as a coach.

The Spaniard has won six titles with Al Sadd since becoming head coach in 2019 – winning the league and the domestic cup this year and the Qatar Cup, Emir Cup, the Supercup and Stars cup last year.

Al Duhail is still 2nd thanks to its African forwards

The Ghanaian Qatari Mohamed Muntari scored for Al Duhail in the 69th minute to make it 1-0

Kenyan Michael Olunga scores for Al Duhail with a header in the 85th minute (2-0)

The win ensured AL-Duhail get past Al Khraitiyat .

Sourced from Africanews