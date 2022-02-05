Five reasons to watch Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show

Nigerians are set for 13 weeks of excitement and drama as telecom powerhouse, Globacom, premieres its Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show on GloTV, the company’s mobile streaming app as well as on cable and terrestrial channels.

The show, which has been described as “a fast paced, action packed show where the best dance crews and individuals in the country go head to head and battle each other to see who will represent Nigeria in the international Battle of the Year competition,” is a youth empowerment initiative from Globacom and ties into the company’s brand promise of providing Nigerians unlimited platforms on which to unleash their potentials.

The winners will go home with mega millions, while the overall winner will, apart from his cash prize, represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition in Japan.

As the 13 episode reality tv show premieres on February 5, 2022, here are five reasons why you don’t want to miss any episode.

This is a show that is set to rewrite someone’s history. As an empowerment initiative it is providing a platform for young talented Nigerians to realise their dreams of becoming world class dancers. Just watch this show for the back stories of the contestants and the grass to grace story that is about to happen. Keep your hanky handy. There is drama aplenty. Oh yes beginning from the audition and elimination stages all the way to the regional qualifiers, you will cry and laugh and yinmu as the contestants battle each other to get ahead. Savour the joy of qualification alongside those who make the cut and well, say pele to those who did not qualify. Learn to bust a move: Do you have two left legs? Are you a wallflower when it comes to parties and dancing? Download the GloTV app and make a date every Saturday over the next 13 weeks and you could be the life of the next party, the man or woman with the moves and who knows, you could even become a tiktok viral sensation. Do2tun is a vibe as the host with the most. Award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor Do2tun will be hosting the show so expect his signature style and look out for seasoned and renowned dancers like Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany) who will be on the show as mentors. Glo always brings excitement. Yup and you can check out this list from Glo Naija Sings, Dance with Peter, Glo X-factor as well as flagship shows like Glo Laffta Fest, Glo Campus Storm and Glo Music Fiesta. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show is set to extend the run and provide viewers with something super exciting for the whole family.

Sourced From Nigerian Music