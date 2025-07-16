First Person: How many more children must die before the world acts?

The ongoing 21-month-long war in Gaza has seen more than 58,000 killed and 100,000 wounded as Israeli attacks continue amid rising numbers of child deaths from malnutrition. In recent weeks, UN agencies have recorded nearly 900 deaths of desperate and hungry Gazans as they try to collect food – with most linked to private aid hubs run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Source UN News

Discover more from Africa Global Village Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.