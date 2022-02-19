First Bank takes lead as sponsor of The Voice Nigeria Season 4





Leading financial institution, First Bank of Nigeria has been unveiled as the lead sponsor of season 4 edition of popular music show, The Voice Nigeria.

With production in Nigeria, organisers have assured Nigerians of a fun-filled experience for viewers and participants.





According to the bank’s Head of Sponsorship, Partnership, Events and Collaboration, Abimbola Meshinoye, the financial institution has supported The Voice Nigeria over the years because of its resolve to promote Nigerian talent and create social cohesion within the country.

She said: ‘‘Our support is also a demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to contributing to the growth of the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.

‘‘It is pertinent to note that as a bank woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, First Bank has been at the forefront of nation-building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain, a sector driven by the teeming youth population and growing in its contribution to national GDP.’’





This year’s episodes would be fully produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while also partnering with ITV and YouTube.

The Voice Nigeria this year will kick off with free registration, with intending talents directed to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website.

The competition is opened to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have a government issued means of identification and talents must be at least 18 years old.





Sourced From Nigerian Music