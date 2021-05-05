Finance in Common Spring Meeting: Africa’s Green and Resilient Recovery: a Common Objective

WHAT: Finance in Common Spring Meeting WHO: The African Development Bank, African Public Development Banks (PDBs) in collaboration with the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) and the International Development Finance Club (IDFC) WHEN: Tuesday 11 MAY 2021, Time: 11:00 to 14:00 UTC (11:00 to 14:00 GMT) WHERE: Virtual Register

Following the Finance In Common Summit held in November 2020 and in preparation for a Summit on Financing African Economies to be convened by President Emmanuel Macron on 18 May, the African Development Bank and public development banks on the continent in collaboration with the AADFI and the IDFC, will convene a Finance in Common Summit on 11 May 2021.

These banks have a key role to play in Africa, where the greatest opportunities and the greatest perceived risks coexist. From the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, African PDBs have demonstrated a role in mitigating macroeconomic shocks and their ability to channel resources to various sectors and clients, particularly underserved segments such as health/social investments, housing, agriculture and climate.

The objective of the summit is to devise joint actions to help boost a strong and inclusive recovery in Africa, grounded in a dynamic private sector.

The Finance in Common Summit aims to give African PDBs the opportunity to demonstrate their role and contribution in supporting the transformation of the continent’s economy and societies towards sustainable and resilient development.

The meeting also aims to strengthen cooperation among them and with the other stakeholders operating in Africa. It is expected that the meeting will end in proposals and commitments to support sustainable measures for social, economic and environmental recovery in Africa following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Support the African private sector.

African Development Bank Group