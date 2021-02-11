You are here
Fifa Statement
FIFA statement

Fifa Statement

FIFA can confirm that following the standard PCR test, FC Bayern München player Thomas Müller has tested positive for COVID-19.

In line with the medical procedures in place at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, the player has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for today’s final between FC Bayern München and Tigres UANL.

Protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved in the FIFA Club World Cup remains the priority of FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC). Therefore, in coordination with host country Qatar, FIFA and the LOC have implemented a comprehensive programme based on the World Health Organization’s risk-based approach.

Sourced from FIFA

