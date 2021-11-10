You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Ferrow asserts herself on ‘BBTN’

Village Reporter ,

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)

With a discography that includes features with Mase, Dremo, and Sami Dan, she sets herself apart on her latest release Bye Bye To Nonsense (BBTN), we find her delivering a rich vocal performance asserting her independence through the lyrics of the song where she highlights how dispensable her muse can be.

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. Ferow is currently working on a yet untitled project which will embody her growth as an artist and her international appeal with an eye on the mainstream.

Play below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.