Ferrow asserts herself on ‘BBTN’
With a discography that includes features with Mase, Dremo, and Sami Dan, she sets herself apart on her latest release Bye Bye To Nonsense (BBTN), we find her delivering a rich vocal performance asserting her independence through the lyrics of the song where she highlights how dispensable her muse can be.
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. Ferow is currently working on a yet untitled project which will embody her growth as an artist and her international appeal with an eye on the mainstream.
Play below;