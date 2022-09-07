Falz: 2023 election will be most important in Nigeria’s history

Folarin Falana, the rapper better known as Falz, says the 2023 election will be the most significant poll in the history of Nigeria.

The rapper spoke about the country’s ruling class and political space during an interview with Arise TV.

Falz, who is a lawyer, activist and rapper, argued that the citizens — especially the youth — are now prepared more than ever to participate in the upcoming election.

The singer also said the election will be different from others because people are “angry and agitated” and want positive changes in Nigeria.

“2023 is definitely going to be a very major year for the whole country and probably the most important years in our history,” he said.

“A point where everyone is angry, agitated and nobody wants us to continue to go down the deep drain we seem to be going. I can say for sure that the youth definitely want to see a new dawn.

“I’m also doing everything in my power to get as many people to participate in the election. I think what worked against us over the years is apathy.

“A lot of people don’t care about politics or think their vote doesn’t really matter. But now, more than ever, I think we all want the same thing and if we do not go ahead and participate in the election then we won’t see the Nigeria we actually deserve.”

The rapper had earlier charged Nigerians to get their voters card and elect the right leader next year.

“We’ve seen so much nonsense that the authorities haven’t owned up to. There’s so much rubbish going on,” he said,” he had said.

On why he doesn’t fear speaking the “truth to power”, Falz said Nigeria is already at rock bottom.

“It’s a rough environment we’re living in. But I feel like there’s nothing to be scared of when you’re already at rock bottom. That’s how everyone should be feeling. It can’t get much worse than this,” the rapper said.

“Why would I fear for my life when the kind we exist in is not exciting. Basic amenities are unavailing. Every Nigerian is one small sickness away from either going broke or passing away. What kind of life is that?

“What’s there to be happy about or fear for in life so fickle and fragile? I’d rather die fighting for a cause than getting knocked down by a biker because there’s no proper traffic control. It’s as simple as that.”

The singer also said the country needs a general overhaul across all its spheres.

