Ethiopia’s warring parties sign deal for truce implementation

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have now signed an agreement detailing the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal.

The agreement signed on Saturday is to facilitated the truce agreed to during negotiations in South Africa this month.

Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi since Monday for the latest deal.

African Union mediators resolving the two-year conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in the Horn of Africa country are excited about these latest signal of commitment towards peace.

The mediators say the latest move should facilitate humanitarian access, provide security guarantees to aid workers, ensure the protection of civilians and establish a joint committee to oversee implementation.

The deal will be put into effect “immediately”, mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told reporters.

Ethiopian military officials and TPLF have also reached an agreement on the disarmament of TPLF fighters and entry of the Ethiopian military into the Tigrayan capital of Mekele.

“Disarmament of heavy weapons will be done with the withdrawal of foreign and non-ENDF (federal military) forces from the region,” the declaration signed on Saturday said.

The war in Tigray has led to the death of thousands of people, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The conflict involving regional forces from Tigray and Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, broke out in November 2020.

