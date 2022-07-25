Emmy Kosgei Pampers Nigerian Hubby Anselm Madubuko with Love on 64th Birthday: “…

Emmy Kosgei and Anselm Madubuko prominently feature on other’s social handles, and there is no doubt they are in love

The two always celebrate each other on their special occasions, and Emmy penned a sweet message to mark her hubby’s 64th birthday

The 42-year-old Kenyan singer pampered her Nigerian hubby with praises, referring to him as her ‘one and only’

Emmy Kosgei has penned a heartwarming message to her Nigerian husband, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, on his birthday.

Emmy Kosgei and Anselm Madubuko have been married for eight years. Photos: Anselm Madubuko, Emmy Kosgei.

Emmy Kosgei’s hubby turns 64

Emmy and Madubuko are deeply in love and always pamper each other with love on social media.

The 42-year-old award-winning Kenyan gospel musician posted a photo of her preacher hubby, accompanied by a sweet message.

Emmy wished her hubby nothing but long life.

“Happy birthday to my one and only! The apostle general himself Father to many! my himself the king of our kingdom! Apostle G. @amadubuko. I celebrate you obim ❤️ many more years of blessings without numbers wonders without numbers #happybirthday… help me celebrate a selfless man and a God chaser,” she said.

The musician, who lives in Nigeria with her hubby, celebrated her 42 birthday on July 22, 2022.

Emmy Kosgei says Madubuko stole her heart

In a related article published on TUKO.co.ke, Emmy Kosgei celebrated her Nigerian husband, pastor, Anselm Madubuko, with a sweet message on his 63rd birthday. The Taunet Nelel hitmaker showered her man with loads of love on his special day.

Emmy described her oga hubby as the “thiefer of her soul” and a great gentleman.

“Help me celebrate my himself❤ the thiefer of me, a man who I love and respect so much…the apostle general! A man with a golden heart, a lover of Jesus @amadubuko. Happy birthday, darling. I join the heavens to celebrate you! Many many more years of ease, grace and impact!” she wrote.

Madubuko’s church members joined Emmy in celebrating the general overseer of Revival Ministries for turning a year old.

Nigerian pastor Anselm Madubuko married Emmy Kosgei in a colourful wedding in Mombasa, Kenya, in August 2013, a few months after losing his first wife

