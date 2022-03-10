Elon Musk welcomes new child with singer Grimes

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has welcomed a second child with singer Claire Boucher, popularly known as Grimes.

While the couple had kept the child’s birth a secret, Grimes who has a son with Elon made the revelation to Vanity Fair Magazine when the new baby started crying during the interview.

Initially reluctant to divulge the secret, when asked by the interviewer if she had a newborn, Grimes replied, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things.

“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.”

The singer later confessed that she welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in December. She also revealed that the baby’s full anme is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but she is simply called Y by her parents.

Grimes and Elon have a peculiar way of naming their kids. They set tongues wagging in 2020 after revealing the name of their son as X Æ A-XII pronounced “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short.

The birth of the child comes after Musk revealed during his 2021 Time’s Person of the Year interview that he was “semi-separated” with the artiste.

When asked about the current state of her relationship with the billionaire, the mother of two said they were best friends but there is “no real word” for what they have together.

“There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time.

“We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it. This is the best it’s ever been. We just need to be free,” she said.

She also revealed that they planned to have more children.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she said.

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage with Justine Wilson. They parted ways in 2008 after eight years of union.

