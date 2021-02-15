Ehingbeti: Lagos Economic Summit 2021

What: 8th Lagos Economic Summit: discussing issues critical to development of the mega city Who: African Development Bank President Akinwumi. A. Adesina and other high-level representatives of the private sector and government When: Tuesday, 16 February 10:40am – 10-55am (WAT) Where: Virtual. Click here to register : https://www.ehingbetisummit.com/register-sme

African Development Bank president Akinwumi. A. Adesina will deliver a keynote address at the Lagos Economic Summit on February 16 at 10:40am – 10-55am (WAT).

The theme of Dr. Adesina’s speech will be Building the wealth and prosperity of Lagos for a better future.

The Summit, which runs from February 16-18, has the theme, Discussing issues critical to development of the mega city.

For more information follow this link : www.ehingbetisummit.com

