You are here
Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021
Africa Investments 

Ehingbeti: Lagos Economic Summit 2021

Elwin Mandowa ,
Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021
What: 8th Lagos Economic Summit: discussing issues critical to development of the mega city
Who: African Development Bank President Akinwumi. A. Adesina and other high-level representatives of the private sector and government
When: Tuesday, 16 February 10:40am – 10-55am (WAT)
Where: Virtual. Click here to register : https://www.ehingbetisummit.com/register-sme

African Development Bank president Akinwumi. A. Adesina will deliver a keynote address at the Lagos Economic Summit on February 16 at 10:40am – 10-55am (WAT).

The theme of Dr. Adesina’s speech will be Building the wealth and prosperity of Lagos for a better future.

The Summit, which runs from February 16-18, has the theme, Discussing issues critical to development of the mega city.  

For more information follow this link :  www.ehingbetisummit.com 

African Development Bank Group

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email