ECOWAS: Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso denied readmission

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS has rejected a request from Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso to be re-admitted.

These three countries have been suspended from ECOWAS following military takeover, which a democratic transition yet to take place.

Foreign ministers from the three West African countries made the call for their reinstatement last week.

A similar request was made to the African Union where they have also been suspended from.

The top diplomats of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso said in a joint statement that they had agreed to work together to push for the lifting of their suspensions.

But after meeting in Addis Ababa at the sideline of the African Union summit, the heads of state rejected the request from the three countries.

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Saturday 18 February 2023 held an Extraordinary Summit on the margins of the

African Union Summit in Addis Ababa to review the transition process in the Republics of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali. pic.twitter.com/IUhy7pUB4B — Ecowas – Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) February 19, 2023

In a communique, ECOWAS “decided to maintain the existing sanctions on all three countries and impose travel ban on members of government and other senior officials in all three countries.”



