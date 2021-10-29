ECOWAS delegation in Guinea meets with new government

A senior delegation of ECOWAS arrived on Thursday at Guinean capital, Conakry, for a three day visit.

The visit comes almost two months after ECOWAS suspended Guinea’s membership following a coup in the country in early September.

The delegation is led by Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

“The transition has produced a charter, important appointments have been made, and the government is gradually being set up. So we are here to meet with the authorities and take stock of the situation, and to see to what extent ECOWAS can provide practical support to the process underway”, said the Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission.

Representing the government, Morissanda Kouyaté, Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs added, “the atmosphere is calm, we are meeting again and we expect a lot from ECOWAS, its accompaniment, its support. And I am sure that we will have fruitful discussions, so he is at home here”.

On September 5th, a military uprising led by Mamady Doumbouya overthrew President Alpha Condé, dismissed the governmentnand announced a transitional charter.

Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president on October 1st and pledged to respect the country’s international commitments.

Sourced from Africanews