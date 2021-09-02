What: East and Southern Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum

Who: Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism, African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership and Afriqom

When: 28 October 2021 at 9.00 GMT

Where: Virtual

Theme: Strengthening Regional Collaboration to Finance Fertilizer in the Agribusiness Value Chain

The East and Southern Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum will promote partnerships that enhance access to finance and agricultural productivity in the two regions. Participants will find potential solutions to bottlenecks to fertilizer financing, discuss ways to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and highlight existing success stories.

The event will bring together regional member countries, regional and international development and commercial financial institutions, farmers, the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

Registration will start soon

About the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism is a special fund established by the African Union member states and managed by the African Development Bank. The overall objective of the AFFM is to improve agricultural productivity by providing financing required to boost fertilizer use in Africa to achieve the target of 50 kg of nutrients per hectare, as mandated by the Abuja Declaration.

For more information, visit https://www.afdb.org/en/affm

About AFAP

The African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) is an independent non-profit organization founded in 2012 by a partnership of African development organizations. It was built on the work of the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), a framework for achieving ambitious agriculture development goals set in place by African nations and leaders.

AFAP is a service provider to the private and public sectors on sustainable development projects and policies focused on market-driven business solutions in fertilizer and agribusiness for agriculture productivity. We add value to the fertilizer and agribusiness value chain by building the capacity and linking African Hub-Agrodealers and Smallholder Farmers to global fertilizer and food companies, balanced crop nutrition products, technology, financing and equipment providers in Africa and providing trade finance for fixed assets and inventory via the Agribusiness Partnership Contract (APC) mechanism.

For more information, visit www.afap-partnership.org

About AFRIQOM

AFRIQOM is an independent privately held firm registered in London, UK, with representations in Dubai, UAE and Casablanca, Morocco and agents in different African countries. AFRIQOM provides fertilizer market intelligence on prices, trades, regulations, and other supply chain elements in the form of weekly market reports and annual analytics. AFRIQOM also provides consultancy studies and conferences with an emphasis on Africa fertilizer markets. By doing so and being the leaders in the African continent, AFRIQOM brings transparency to an opaque market and contributes to the motion of the African Green Revolution. AFRIQOM clients span over four continents and include global producers, international traders, governments, NGOs, and the continent ecosystem: Africa’s producers and importers.

For more information, visit www.afriqom.com

