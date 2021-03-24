Dunnie laments about the struggles of female producers in Nigeria

In an industry with few female music producers, acts like Dunnie, Tems and a few others produce music for themselves and others. Yet, the representation is low in a largely patriarchal industry.

During the chat, Dunnie says, “They don’t expect something as great to come out from someone who has a vagina. When I started, people did not take me seriously, they just thought it was cute and adorable.”

Dunnie pointed out that there are more female producers than we give credit, but the major problem seems to be that there are not as many women getting placements. She urged A&R to be more intentional in bringing more women on board.

In her career, Dunnie has worked with African stars like Wande Coal, Oxlade, TiwaDara, Busiswa and more.

Sourced From Nigerian Music