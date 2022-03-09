Dramas of clash, baby seater after Davido’s mammoth O2 Arena concert

During the week, some of the hottest stories in the Nigerian entertainment industry emanated from the mammoth concert David Adeleke, aka Davido, staged on the shores of another continent on Saturday.

Starting the show with a historic opening by his aide, Afeare Israel, aka IsraelDMW, Davido, alongside guest artistes, went on to thrill his endearing fans with electrifying music performances at the 02 Arena, in London, United Kingdom.

However, the successful concert sprouted out controversial issues that pressurised people including celebrities to speak on. Here are a few of the controversial issues.

Concert: Sold out, empty seats

During the concert, one of the attendees, Sharon Ademefun, in a live broadcast on Instagram, revealed that some seats were empty.

Affirming the development, a Twitter user, @PapiEffizy, said, “I thought they said it’s sold out, the O2 is not even half filled up…so pathetic. #DavidoO2.” Empty seats were seen in the picture attached to the tweet.

Countering the claims, music artiste, popularly known as Ajaezeo, in an Instagram post, described Davido’s concert as a dope show.

“I can categorically confirm that David sold-out O2. Crowd fully entered towards the end of the show due to massive traffic outside,” he added.

Using its verified Twitter page, the O2 Arena said “@davido has officially sold out at #TheO2.

While appreciating everyone who attended the show, Davido, who insisted that his show was sold out, hinted that he would be embarking on a music tour soon.

He said, “Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses. Full howl sold da f***k out. I am posting videos all week!! Electrifying!! Thank you London and everyone that came out rocked with us!!! Tour dates on da way.

‘Music executive turn baby nanny’

In another development, music executive, Ubi Franklin, was trolled over the alleged nanny role he played for the mother of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, during the concert.

Franklin was seen in different pictures carrying or playing with Ifeanyi.

Using her Twitter handle, @BrownIshuwa said, “Ubi Franklin leave four children for house come deh do nanny for Ifeanyi? It is well #DavidoO2.”

Topping it all, Davido, while reacting to a video showing Franklin carrying his son, described him as, “Our nanny Ubi.”

A laughing emoji from Davido and Franklin followed the statement.

Reacting, Franklin said he love kids, adding that Davido and Chioma placed him in high esteem.

He said, “I saw a comment on one of my posts when I came into London on Thursday. People were saying Ubi you be nanny now. Listen, I love kids and I cannot see Chioma, who is my sister, I cannot be on the same flight or be around her and see her struggle with maybe carrying a bag, it is not possible, I will carry…I have kids too.

“I will hold those kids as much as possible, that is love. The people around me, Davido, Chioma, they know where they place me.”

Kogbagidi, Portable trade words

Nigerian artiste, Rapheal Omoniyi, aka Zlatan Ibile, and show promoter, Quadri Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, were basking in the ambiance of Davido’s concert when Zlatan Ibile referred to Kogbagidi as the manager of the fast-rising musician, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Reacting, Kogbagidi said, “I rebuke it, I reject it. God forbid.”

Angered by the development, Portable said Kogbagidi was fond of living a fake life.

He added, “Kogbagidi international promoter or what do they call you, you don’t have a house. You deny being my manager, you were my manager before, how will I use a thief as a manager, the company will perish.

“I was the one giving you money, renting apartment for you, buying fuel inside your Benz. You have Benz, but you don’t have fuel, you have a driver, but you no get money to pay him, you don’t have a house in Lagos, you are just building. You are just living a fake life in Lekki.”

