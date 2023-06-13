DOWNLOAD: Ladipoe drops ‘Guy Man’ — first song since June 2022

Ladipoe, the Nigerian rapper, has come through with ‘Guy Man’, his first song since June last year.

The Mavin Records artiste took to his social media pages to unveil the new track featuring Bella Shmurda on Tuesday.

“368 days since my last song Here’s ‘Guy Man’!!!!” he wrote.

In ‘Guy Man’, the lyricist chronicles his journey to the limelight and what makes him special as an artiste.

“Last year, flight plans/world tour, white fans/fine babes, meet guy man/ dem dey feel guys out in Saipan/ Oya roll one, light am/ Form Voltron, five cars/ Clash with the opps like titans/ Omo that boy so Naija, whoa/ Ladipoe lele yi kon se Ladipo (Yeba)/ You know what they say, opolo tun po (Yeba)/ They say that number one already spoken for (Yeba)/ But I’ve never been the one to follow protocol,” he sings.

Last Sunday, Ladipoe thrilled concertgoers with a snippet from the new song at the Mainland Block Party.

‘Guy Man’ is the rapper’s first single in over a year since he released ‘Big Energy‘ in 2022.

In 2017, the rapper, born Oladipo Eso, became the first rapper to be signed to Mavin Records owned by Don Jazzy.

He has become a popular name in the Nigerian music industry since then.

Ladipoe was nominated for the ‘Best International Flow’ category at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards but lost to Little Simz, the British rapper.

Watch the lyric video below:

DOWNLOAD: ‘GUY MAN’ BY LADIPOE FT. BELLA SHMURDA

