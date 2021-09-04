You are here
Do Not Marry A Woman That Is Heavy On Social Media – Singer Harrysong Tells Men

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, professionally known as Harrysong, has advised Nigerian men to avoid gettting married to women who are heavy on social media.

According to the “Reggae Blues” crooner, a woman who is not ashamed of bringing sensitive issues to social media is not good for marriage.

The Afrobeats star further said that such a woman is only focused on driving people’s attention to her brand and will go to any length to achieve this.

In his words:

“Don’t marry a woman that is heavy on social media who lacks the discretion of what to post and what not to post as she sees everything as contents that should attract attention to her brand.”

Netizens have interpreted the singer’s post as a reaction to Annie Idibia’s recent outburst on social media regarding 2face’s relationships with his baby mamas.

The singer’s post

