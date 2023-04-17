DJ Cuppy Begs To Become Asake’s Backup Singer

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter cum female disc jokey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her intention to become one of the backup singers to Nigerian musician, Asake.

Naija News reports that the ‘Jelato’ crooner who has an album and many singles to her credit made a plea via an Instagram post on Sunday.

DJ Cuppy solicited help from the public to enable her to accomplish the desire to become a backup singer to the YBNL artist.

She wrote, “Plix can someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for @asakemusic ?”

Mr Eazi Is Richer Than Temi, DJ Cuppy

Meanwhile, singer, Eazi’s account officer, TheHN1C has opined that the singer is way richer than his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, and her sister, Dj Cuppy in the absence of their father, Femi Otedola’s money.

Captial P via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday whilst wondering the reasons people used the singer as a point of contact when seeking to meet a rich man’s daughter, said the singer wasn’t broke as many presumed.

He further stressed that in the absence of the billionaire’s money, the two sisters stood no chance with the singer.

His tweets read: “I don’t know why people uses Mr. Eazi as a prayer point when seeking to meet a rich man’s daughter. Remove her father’s money, Eazi is richer than temi and her sister together.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music