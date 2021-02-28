Dire Wolves, 25eSports and ELS Torneios Online crowned best FIFA esports clubs in their regions

Mouth-watering penultimate day of FIFAe Club World Cup finals now complete with Zone 1, 3 and 5 winners named

Three competitive fixtures saw the best two teams from Oceania, Africa & Middle East and South America face-off

Three more winners to be crowned tomorrow as final day of competition heats up

An explosive day of FIFAe Club World Cup™ action has seen the first three zone winners being crowned, with Dire Wolves, 25eSports and ELS Torneios Online securing victory and ensuring they walk away with a share of the $350,000 competition prize pool as well as the bragging rights of being the best EA SPORTS FIFA 21 esports team in their region.

Following a scintillating three days of group stages and knockout rounds earlier this week, the first day of the final weekend saw an action-packed competition schedule that showcased the most elite and skilful teams remaining in the tournament. Atlantide Wave and Dire Wolves kicked off the day’s proceedings, going head-to-head in the Zone 1 (Oceania) final. 25eSports and Tuwaiq eSports Club then battled it out for victory in Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East) before ELS Torneios Online and Team FW BR fought to win the title of best team from Zone 5 (South America).

The following three teams came out on top in their zone and can name themselves the best FIFA esports club in their respective region:

· Zone 1 (Oceania): Dire Wolves – Dylan Campbell (Australia) & Joshua King (Australia)

· Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East): 25eSports – Abdulaziz Alsabyani (Saudi Arabia) & Ziad Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia)

· Zone 5 (South America) ELS Torneios Online – Paulo Henrique Chaves (Brazil) & Matheus Henrique (Brazil)

“The penultimate day of competition at the FIFAe Club World Cup has been the most entertaining yet with three mouth-watering finals that kept us all on the edge of our seat. We can’t wait to see how tomorrow’s competitors come out and top that!” said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA.

Attention now turns to the three remaining finals that will take place tomorrow, as the remaining two teams from Zone 2 (Asia), Zone 4 (Europe) and Zone 6 (North America) prepare to pit themselves against each other to walk away victorious. FIFAe fans across the globe can expect yet another day of compelling viewing and those wanting to catch the finals can tune into FIFA.gg from 10am CET on 28 February to watch the action unfold.

Saturday, 27 February – Results:

Zone 1 (Oceania): Atlantide Wave vs. Dire Wolves (3:9)

Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East): 25eSports vs. Tuwaiq eSports Club (9:3)

Zone 5: (South America): ELS Torneios Online vs. Team FW BR (9:6)

Sunday, 28 February – Fixtures

Zone 2 (Asia) 10:00 CET: Blue United eFC vs. WICKED ESPORTS

Zone 4 (Europe) 14:00 CET: Astralis vs. Mkers

Zone 6: (North America) 18:00 CET: Complexity Gaming vs. New York City esports

Sourced from FIFA