Demonstrations in Khartoum on the occasion of the 3 years anti-Bashir

9 hours ago

Thousands of people demonstrated across Sudan against the military rule on Wednesday, the anniversary of the popular uprising against autocrat Omar al-Bashir three years ago. Security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Khartoum, its twin city Omdurman, and Wad Madani in the south of the country. Sudan is in the grip of a coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on 25 October that has derailed a period of political transition and damaged the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries. Pro-democracy activists had warned online of a “6 April earthquake”, a momentous day in Sudan’s history that has been instrumental in bringing down previous strongmen. In 1985, the day saw the ouster of President Jaafar Nimeiri following a popular uprising. In 2019, it marked the start of a massive sit-in outside army headquarters, after months of protests, against Bashir’s three decades in power.

Sourced from Africanews