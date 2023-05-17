Del-York Creative Academy attains another significant milestone in development of Nigerian creative industry

With a strong commitment to enhancing the Nigerian creative industry, DCA, is leading a talent development program aimed at empowering the youth through FREE training in various aspects of film production & fostering job creation opportunities.

The YAPPI program is designed to provide specialized training in fields like 3D Animation, Post-Production, and related disciplines. The program is structured into sessions spanning a duration of 9 months, beginning with a 3-month online program.

Upon completion of the online program, successful students will graduate to the offline program which will run for 6 months. Its purpose is to equip students with the necessary skills to become innovative trailblazers in the animation industry, which is estimated to generate over 600 billion U.S. dollars globally by 2030.

The primary objective of the YAPPI program is to contribute significantly to job creation and economic growth in Nigeria by training 60,000 young individuals, both male and female, who possess basic computer knowledge, within a span of 5 years.

Among these trainees, it is expected that 55% will be female, and they will have equal opportunities to study Animation and Post-Production subjects. Moreover, the program provides mentorship opportunities, access to industry experts, support for job placement, and prospects for entrepreneurship.

DCA, renowned for its revolutionary and pioneering creative capacity-building initiatives like the 2021 Creative Lagos program, which successfully trained over 1000 young individuals in the creative industry, is committed to cultivating a talented pool of creative artists equipped with the essential skills to excel in the rapidly evolving and expanding entertainment industry.

According to the President of Del-York, Linus Idahosa, “The launch of YAPPI is a testament to our commitment to investing in the youth of Nigeria. Through this program, we hope to empower young people, especially women, by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the animation and post-production industry.”

Over the years, many graduates of DCA have secured relevant positions in the media and entertainment industry, while others have significantly enhanced their productivity and the quality of their work at their current media organizations, such as Stephanie Linus, an influential actress and film director; Adasa Cookey, a producer and director of Music Videos; Tamara Eteimo, an acclaimed Nollywood actress, singer, and songwriter; Eric Aighimien, a producer, screenwriter, and editor; Deyemi Okanlawon, a versatile actor; and Tonye Faloughi, a producer and director known for remarkable projects in television and film.

DCA is currently open for enrollment in the YAPPI program, which is available to students free of charge. By participating in YAPPI, students will acquire the necessary skills to become innovative pioneers in the animation and film industry. DCA warmly welcomes individuals aged 18-35 with a basic understanding of computers to join the Youth in Animation and Post-production Initiative (YAPPI).

For further information or to apply for the program, please visit www.yappi.ng

