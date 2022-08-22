De Bayons drops Tinubu’s presidential campaign song

Peter Martins, aka De Bayons recently dropped a number which he specially composed as Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign song.

The song titled Non Negotiable, has gone viral and the social media is currently abuzz.

The Kogi State born, Lagos based talented musician has a deep rooted belief in the capacity of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate to provide solutions to Nigeria’s economy, insecurity, unemployment problems and exhibited this in his song titled “Non Negotiable” (Asiwaju Way)

The viral music video which was released few weeks back has continued to make waves and generated mixed reactions online among social media users.

The video has gathered thousands of views on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. A large number of Nigerians are currently reacting to the hit track.

Below is the link to watch Non Negotiable official video by De Bayons.

Follow him on Instagram @debayonsmusic & Facebook @ De Bayons Music, TikTok @ debayonsmusic

