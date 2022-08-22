De Bayons Drops Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Song, “Non Negotiable”

Adebayo Obajemu

The social media is currently abuzz with Peter Martins who is popularly known with the soubriquet De Bayons’ Tinubu Campaign song titled “Non Negotiable”

The Kogi- State born, Lagos- based talented Musician song has gone viral on social media.

De Bayons recently dropped the official song for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign.

The velvet – voiced singer has a deep rooted belief in the capacity of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate to provide solutions to Nigeria’s economy insecurity, unemployment problems and exhibited this in his song titled “Non Negotiable” (Asiwaju Way)

The viral music video which was released few weeks back has continued to make waves and generated mixed reactions online among social media users.

The video has gathered thousands of views on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. A large number of Nigerians are currently reacting to the hit track.

Sourced From Nigerian Music