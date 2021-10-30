Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place

11 hours ago

Just a few days away from the beginning of the annual Day of the Dead celebrations, Mexico City residents are out looking for sugar skulls, candy and paper decorations to decorate the burial places of their departed relatives. Markets that looked virtually empty this time last year, because of the pandemic, are now crowded with shoppers. On Wednesday, stands at the iconic Jamaica Market were aglow with the bright color of sempasuchitl, or Mexican Marigold, the traditional flower for Day of the Dead altars. Day of the Dead celebrations begin on the eve of October 31st and end on November 2nd. During the event, families visit cemeteries to clean and decorate tombs, covering them with orange marigolds and lit candles.

Sourced from Africanews