Davido’s Timeless concert shuts down Lagos

Hi guys, the Eid celebrations are still ongoing, and it is a perfect weekend to spend time with friends and family. Twitter and Instagram timelines were plastered with many beautiful Eid photos, snippets from Davido’s Lagos concert, and other clips from many house parties that were strictly by invitation.

For some of us, nothing is more fun than scrolling through social media, and this roundup would come in handy as you prepare for another week. Several events drove conversations and debates in the social media space.

So, sit back and relax.

BlueSky vs Twitter

While Elon Musk is reshaping Twitter, Jack Dorsey, the founder of the microblogging platform, has been in the kitchen cooking another social site with similar features called BlueSky. Naturally, a lot of Tweeps are interested in trying out the app, but you need an invite for now.

Elon Musk’s rule has been controversial so far and many expect Dorsey to manage a better platform, after all, he founded Twitter, which was less stressful during his time than it is now. Over 50,000 people have already downloaded the newly released Android app from PlayStore.

Once Jack Dorsey’s BlueSky finally launches to the public, Elon Musk can use his Twitter by himself cos a lot of people will switch. — Slimfit (@iSlimfit) April 22, 2023

Jack waited until Elon Musk yanked off the verification badge on millions of accounts thereby pissing people off before he (Jack) announced his new app — Bluesky. 😂😂 He really did love Twitter and it the color is blue. — A Distinguished Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) April 23, 2023

Let’s be honest; it is stealing the show, particularly on the bird app. At this point, the question to ask is, was there any non-compete agreement? Did Elon know about BlueSky because it has been in the works since 2019?

Elon Musk and Jack didn’t sign NON-COMPETE? because that Bluesky is copycat of Twitter. — Àgbà Akin (@Kynsofficial) April 23, 2023

Davido shuts Lagos down with a Timeless experience

Davido’s anticipated comeback concert, held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), was one that Afrobeats lovers would not forget in a hurry.

It was a perfect way to get back to the scene with a live performance and music off his new Timeless album after being off the radar for five months. One of the major highlights of the concert was the stage; a replica of the national theatre, one of Nigeria’s notable edifices.

The Afrobeats superstar performed songs from his album and other songs from his extensive hits collection. He was joined by other Nigerian artists, including Mayokun, Asake, Iyanya and Spyro, to mention a few.

Midway into the concert, the singer was attacked by an aggressive attendee who forced his way through the mammoth crowd to the stage.

Kudos to whoever organized this Davido’s show because by this time that day, Burna boy never even baff — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ (@the_smallie) April 24, 2023

In a video making the rounds on social media, the attacker could be seen pointing at the singer, who appeared ready to defend himself.

Fortunately, the security acted swiftly and bundled the attacker off-stage. The concert continued after the incident. Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state was in attendance

2023: An election you will never forget

The 2023 elections have been a whole new level of drama, and the race for governor of Adamawa is a prime example. The way that the final results were announced was funny, even as the election collation took days to complete while the further drama played out.

So many Nigerians were interested in the elections because it could have seen a Northern woman become a governor-elect for the first time in the country’s history. on the 16th of this month, the Adamawa REC, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, announced Aisha Binani, the APC candidate, as the winner. of the elections

The Adamawa REC, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari walked into the collation center with the police to declare a purported winner.@PoliceNG again colludes with criminals. The same REC was recorded on March 18, asking people to rig the election for Aisha Binani and hasn’t denied it. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) April 16, 2023

INEC had to remind everyone that the REC had no right to declare the winner of the elections, nullified the declaration, and suspended the collation process. Binani held a press conference accepting her victory and thanking her supporters. Oops

A few days later, INEC announced the opposition party’s (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was the legitimate victor, and trust me, this made headlines and caused conversations all over the social space.

Binani of the APC read an acceptance speech when official results had not been announced by INEC. Just in case Lai Mohammed is still looking for who to accuse of treason, this is me helping to point him in the right direction — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, MR YAKUBU NYE ANYI MANDATE ANYI (@urchilla01) April 16, 2023

The duo you never expected

The Kardashians are undoubtedly the first family that comes to mind when you discuss a family that practically lives online. But have you noticed that for a while, there hasn’t been anything interesting to grab the attention of the social media nation or tea for bloggers to wallow in for a bit?

The family appears to be regaining attention, though, as a result of rumours of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s separation, which have not yet been confirmed, or the secret “T” name of Khloe’s child with Tristan Thompson, as well as the second alleged breakup between Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are like those two people your teacher would pair together so they won’t talk because they have 0 interaction. this is so random? they aren’t the same kind of person, let’s see how long this’ll last 😬😬 — coots (@cootsally) April 22, 2023

Who would have guessed that Forbes’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, would marry one of America’s sexiest bachelors, Timothee Chalamet? That romance rumour is the most recent buzz in social media. Not you, and most certainly not me. However, here we are. This news shocked the social media space, no doubt.

Well, that is all for today… See you soon.

