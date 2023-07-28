Davido’s Second Babymama, Amanda Speaks On Welcoming Second Baby With Singer

The second baby mama of Nigerian singer Davido, Amanda has denied welcoming a second baby with the singer.

Naija News reports that Amanda via her Instagram stories on Friday distanced herself from reports alleging that she had welcomed a baby with the singer.

This is coming after Amanda shared a photo of her with a new born baby with the caption: “My baby is actually so precious and beautiful. Vi’s baby”

Speaking about the baby rumored to be hers, Amanda noted that the baby is for her best friend and not hers.

She further urged trolls ‘stalking her’ and ‘making up lies and imaginations’ to leave her alone.

She wrote: “Woke up to some serious bullshit!! I can’t even post my best friend’s baby without you people making shit up.

“It clearly says ‘Vi’s baby” like TF is really wrong with you people? Or did i type in Chinese? Cause that was clearly, simply English. You people are sick. Leave me TF alone! I never clear up shit, but keep my name out y’all mouth with all these damn lies and imaginations!

“That’s my fucking best friend’s baby. I knew y’all were stupid, but I didn’t know y’all couldn’t read either? TF

“The delusion is getting scary..y’all go find a better hobby instead if stalking my every move and making shit up! Y’all don’t get tired?”

Sourced From Nigerian Music