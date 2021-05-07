#DavidoAt10: Nigerians Celebrate Music Icon’s Legacy
Nigerians have taken to Twitter on Friday, May 7, 2021 to trend the hashtag #Davidoat10 in celebration of the singer’s 10 years anniversary in the music industry.
The DMW label head, who recently acquired a brand new Range Rover SUV for his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, is being celebrated for his consistency in the game over the past ten years.
Throughout his 10-year run, the ‘Jowo’ crooner has released 3 studio albums, 1 EP, and also received two gold certifications for his hit singles.
Read Also: ‘No Matter What, Don’t Forget You And My Brother Started As Friends’ – Davido’s Cousin Tells Chioma
David Adeleke also has over 30 awards and over 50 award nominations to his name.
The Afro-beats singer’s viral slang, ‘E Choke’ also recently got a Twitter emoji of its own.
Today May 7, 2021 marks Nigerian singer Davido (@Davido) 10 years of activeness in the Music & Entertainment Industry.
Thank you for always using your voice and music to impact change in the mind of Nigerians #DavidoAt10 #echoke pic.twitter.com/Jp8Q1m0Xeo
— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 7, 2021
In a few days it will be #DavidoAt10
— Asa Asika 🔌 (@AsaAsika) May 6, 2021
💿3 albums
💿1 ep
🏅2 Gold certifications
🏆Over 30 awards
🔥Multiple solid hit singles and features later, we celebrate #DavidoAt10. pic.twitter.com/SZh6qtsins
— TXT (@txt_mag) May 7, 2021
.#DavidoAt10 10 years in the game, became a king and helped so many others become kings. inspiring! many more years of greatness @davido 🥂💜✨
— 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 💋 (@ckay_yo) May 7, 2021