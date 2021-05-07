You are here
#DavidoAt10: Nigerians Celebrate Music Icon’s Legacy

Nigerians have taken to Twitter on Friday, May 7, 2021 to trend the hashtag #Davidoat10 in celebration of the singer’s 10 years anniversary in the music industry.

The DMW label head, who recently acquired a brand new Range Rover SUV for his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, is being celebrated for his consistency in the game over the past ten years.

Throughout his 10-year run, the ‘Jowo’ crooner has released 3 studio albums, 1 EP, and also received two gold certifications for his hit singles.

David Adeleke also has over 30 awards and over 50 award nominations to his name.

The Afro-beats singer’s viral slang, ‘E Choke’ also recently got a Twitter emoji of its own.

