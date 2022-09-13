Davido inspires budding Vic Falls musician

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A BUDDING Victoria Falls singer, Frank Ncube believes he has what it takes to challenge Nigerian-American singer and songwriter, Davido.

Ncube (23) who calls himself Dr FK in the music field, ventured into the music arena in 2020 at the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic. He released his first Naija song titled You’re my love last year and last week, he dropped his second single titled It’s Over which also has a video.

The second single was recorded at Vic Falls Pro by Bruno and directed by his brother Trust Ncube.

“I’ve just dropped a single and a video and I believe this song will help me break the ground as a singer. I love Nigerian music and I’m inspired by Davido who I believe with time, I’ll rise to his status in music,” said Dr FK.

Dr FK’s director said he was initially adamant about pursuing music.

“He started having an interest in music when he was in secondary school, but he was a very shy person. He loves Nigerian music and I encouraged him on several occasions to pursue music as he had talent, but he was reluctant. He eventually agreed to record the first song last year.

“I’m so grateful he listened and his latest video is trending locally,” said Ncube.

He said Dr FK’s wish is to get opportunities to showcase his talent and break into the international world.

The up-and-coming musician is one of the many Victoria Falls-based artistes who are sometimes dwarfed by their counterparts elsewhere in the country because of a lack of proper marketing of their music. – @ncubeleon

