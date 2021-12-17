David Villa: The best scorer in the history of Spanish football

– Advertisement –





Despite the fact that the Spanish national football team is historically considered one of the best teams in the world, it doesn’t stand out that much when it comes to scorers.

None of the players in this country are among the greatest goal scorers of national teams in history. However, David Villa is the undisputed leader in the list of Spain’s top scorers.

The 1xBet Uganda promo code allows users to get additional privileges to the bonus program. That is, you can place bets on football matches without risking your main bank.

Going back to David Villa, his performances for Valencia and Barcelona brought him the greatest fame. While playing for these clubs, he was one of the main stars of the Spanish football and therefore was regularly called up to the national team.

As a result, he didn’t play 100 matches for the main team of the country. Despite this, it won’t be easy for another player to surpass him in the list of top scorers. To make sure of this, 1xBet Uganda offers its customers a promo code. You can find one of them directly on the official website or on partner resources of the company.

Main achievements of David in the Spanish national team

– Advertisement –



The fact that Villa showed incredible form in the national team at a time when the team included many star players deserves particular attention and respect. Fernando Torres, Iniesta, Xavi and David Silva.

Despite intense internal competition, the forward remained a key player on the field. Betpawa ug allows its users to bet on the matches of national teams with the highest odds. The margin is no more than 6%. Talking about Villa’s most successful performances, it is worth noting the following:

Extremely successful European championship in 2008, when the player managed to score 4 goals in 4 matches. This allowed him to become the top scorer of the tournament. The Spaniard also became the top scorer of the 2010 World Championship. He scored the same number of goals as Forlan, Sneijder and Muller. At the same time, his team won the tournament.

Overall, the success in the national team in many ways allowed David Villa to become one of the best players in the Spanish national team in its history. It is likely that in the 21st century he will not leave the rating of top ten scorers of the national team.

Betpawa in ug continues to improve its sports line. Therefore, the number of available football matches continues to grow, which directly affects the bettors’ chances to win.

– Advertisement –





– Advertisement –



