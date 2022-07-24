Dancer Poco Lee stirs doubt in Nigerians as he begins NYSC

Popular Nigerian dancer Pascal Odinaka, otherwise addressed as Poco Lee, has stirred doubts in Nigerians as he gets recruited for the National Youth Service Corps programme.

Poco Lee shared photos and videos of himself adorned with the official NYSC uniform with a caption that confirms his NYSC Programme.

He wrote: No knowledge lost.

Although Poco Lee was spotted in the NYSC uniform, many still expressed doubt that the singer was on for the NYSC programme.

Celebrities including Broddashaggi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Efe Irele, Destiny Etiko, Zlatan, among others reacted to the post with mixed captions.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon who had doubts about Poco Lee’s NYSC programme, queried him if the post was for a music video.

He wrote: Na music video ba?

Kemi Filani recalls that Poco Lee distanced himself from the drama surrounding rising controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, after the latter got into trouble with the police force for claiming ownership of two dreaded cult groups in Lagos.

Not wishing to be linked with the singer, Poco Lee took to Twitter to deny express regrets for taking Portable out of the trenches.

He tweeted: “I wish I never took that talkative nuisance out of the trenches.”

Although he did not mention any name, many people took it to mean that he was talking about Portable.

